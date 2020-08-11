9-month-old was focus of welfare checks a week before homicide

DENVER (KDVR) — The death of 9-month-old Gianna Rosales will likely undergo a review by the state’s Child Fatality Review team if the cause of death is determined to be child abuse.

Denver Police have already confirmed they are investigating the baby girl’s death as a homicide after she was brought to Denver Health Medical Center on Monday Aug. 3..She died Tuesday, Aug. 4.

“We got there, found out she was unresponsive, found out that she coughed up blood and that she was bleeding through her nose as well,” Anthony Rosales said, father of Gianna.

The 19-year-old dad said his mother told him he needed to get to the hospital after she received a call from the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Jolene Beyer that Gianna was in the hospital.

Neither police or the Denver medical examiner have listed an exact cause of death yet.

Rosales and his mother had called Wheat Ridge Police to their home on July 18 after they discovered a bruise on the baby’s back.

A Wheat Ridge police report reviewed by the Problem Solvers showed police questioned both Rosales and Beyer but arrested neither since each pointed the finger at each other and police didn’t have probable cause to arrest either. However, Wheat Ridge Police did contact the Department of Human Services to conduct its own investigation into the child’s welfare.

Rosales later called Lakewood Police after Beyer left with the couple’s daughter from his apartment on July 23 without even taking the baby’s car seat.

Lakewood Police conducted welfare checks on July 24 and July 27 at a home Beyer’s shares with parents but she was never home with the baby, despite multiple visits by Lakewood Police.

Since the couple had no custody agreement, Lakewood Police advised Rosales to get a court custody order.

Rosales immediately went to court but court records show he couldn’t get a custody hearing schedule until October.

“I tried to do the well child checks because if felt like my daughter was in danger. I felt like it was being ignored,” Rosales said.

On Aug. 3, a caseworker with Jefferson County Human Services tried leaving her card on Rosales’ door unaware he was at the hospital saying goodbye to his daughter.

The Department of Human Services won’t say if it’s conducting an interview review into its handling of the case, but a spokeswoman for the Child Protection Ombudsman of Colorado told FOX31 it’s standard procedure for DHS to conduct a review into any fatal child abuse case involving a child who had previous contact with county social workers.

Anthony Rosales and his mother told FOX31 they contacted Denver police to do a welfare check in late July because they believed Jolene Beyer was staying with a new boyfriend who lived in Denver.

Denver Police won’t confirm if it conducted a welfare check or that it was Jolene Beyer who brought the baby to the hospital because of the ongoing investigation. But Anthony’s mother told the Problem Solvers Denver police assured her officers had conducted a welfare check and found the baby to be safe at the time officers visited.

“I still don’t know why my daughter is gone,” Rosales said, who hopes detectives are able to arrest whoever is responsible for his daughter’s death.