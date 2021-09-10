9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to remember the fallen firefighters killed at the World Trade Center

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks is quickly approaching. Nearly 50 cities across the U.S., including Denver, will pay tribute to the New York Firefighters killed at the World Trade Center, by symbolically retracing their heroic steps in the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Each 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb involves 343 participants – to honor the 343 FDNY firefighters killed in the 9/11 attacks. Some stair climbs take place inside building stairwells, with participants climbing up and down stairs until they reach 110 stories, or 2,200 steps, the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Others occur in outdoor arenas and stadiums. Often, participants wear full firefighter gear and breathing apparatuses while others take part in exercise clothes.

The Denver stair climb will take place in Denver on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1801 California Street.