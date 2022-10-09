GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) – An altercation that broke out at a bar in Golden early Sunday morning quickly turned violent when a vehicle drove through a crowd of people, leaving one person dead and several others in the hospital.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, they received reports of a hit-and-run with multiple victims around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Rock Rest Lodge, located near South Golden Road and Mount Vernon Road.

When first responders arrived, they found at least eight victims, one of which had died. Four of those male victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

JCSO said that leading up to the hit-and-run, there was a “verbal altercation” between two parties, which bouncers broke up. One of the parties was taken to the back of the lodge, but was still on Mt. Vernon Road.

The other party involved in the altercation consisted of three men, all of whom got into a nearby white Chevy pickup truck. The driver then drove the truck into the crowd standing on Mt. Vernon Road.

The truck eventually returned to the scene of the crash for a short time and was located a short time later by deputies, who pulled the vehicle over near West 10th Avenue and Mt. Vernon Road before taking all three occupants into custody.

“We have to sort out through our investigation who will be facing charges. Obviously, the driver,” Jenny Fulton with JCSO, said. “We don’t know the involvement yet of the others in the vehicle.”

Fulton also said that they are looking at potentially charging the individual with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

That stretch of road where the hit-and-run occurred is still shut down at this time as investigators continue processing the scene.

