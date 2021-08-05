7th Annual Run for the Ring to benefit Children’s Diabetes Foundation

Getting your running shoes on and get ready for the 7th Annual Run for the Ring 5KRun/Walk and Kids Fun run that’s taking place on Saturday, August 7th.

Run for the Ring brings together Barbara Davis Center patients, loyal supporters, and running enthusiasts to run for the brass ring – the cure for type 1 diabetes. All event proceeds support the efforts and programs of The Guild of the Children’s Diabetes Foundation, whose mission is to fund research, promote diabetes awareness and education, assist families in need, provide continuing education scholarships, and sponsor social activities for children and their families.

Event day registration begins at 7 a.m. at the Barbra Davis Center for Diabetes on the Anschutz Medical Campus located at 1775 Aurora Court, Aurora, Colorado, 80045. The 5K Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m., along with the opening of the Kids Zone at the same time. The Kids Fun Run begins after the 5K Awards Ceremony, where awards will go to the top individual fundraiser and largest team, overall winners, and winners by distance and age.

This year’s Run for the Ring features several fun activities and events in celebration of being together again. There will be a DJ to get the morning going, pre-race warm-up, bounce houses, splash zones, face painting, games, Kids Zone DJ, foam party at the finish line, free type 1 diabetes risk screenings, and more!

For more information and to register visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/Denver/RunfortheRing