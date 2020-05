7Cellars, the premium wine brand of football legend John Elway, launches their newest wine, The Farm Collection.

The collection was created with an approachable price point to celebrate some of Elway’s best days at Stanford University. The Farm Collection is now available for purchase online with shipping to 38 states and in major grocery chains and liquor stores across the country.

Now you can receive 30% off discount by using the code WINENOW and you can have the wine shipped to your house.