75 years of sending love from Loveland

This year is the 75th anniversary of the Loveland valentine remailing program and the deadline is fast approaching to get your mail stamped from Loveland.

Mindy McCloughan the President of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce says that this year is a very special year since going into the second year of the pandemic, there is no greater time to spread love, joy and unity when people need it most.

The stamp design and verse this year reflects that message. Loveland’s desire is to share this honored tradition wit the world and show that love is the greatest gift we can give and receive.

The Loveland’s Valentine’s Re-mailing program where mail is sent to them where it’s then postmarked with the collector’s stamp. Loveland receives around 100,000 valentines from all 50 states and 110 countries across the world through its Valentine Re-mailing Program, the largest program of its kind. Sponsors & Volunteers handstamp the collector’s stamp and postmark onto each individual valentine that comes through the city.