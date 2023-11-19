THORNTON, Colo (KDVR) — A 7-year-old in Thornton is working to make sure those in need have a Thanksgiving meal for the holiday.

Olive Diaz tells FOX31 she is raising money to buy turkeys for the homeless.

Last year, she said they filled a whole truck with turkeys to donate to homeless shelters in the Denver area.

Growing up near the city and seeing the need, Diaz said she wants to make sure no one is left out this holiday season.

“When I walk, sometimes I see people walking around with no food and I feel really sad, so that’s why I am trying to help them,” Diaz said.

This year, Diaz said she will be donating the turkeys to Catholic Charities of Denver, an organization that offers shelter, affordable housing and other services to those in crisis.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Diaz reach her goal.