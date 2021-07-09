7 arrested in connection with 2017 kidnapping in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KXRM) — Seven people have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and torture of a Rocky Ford woman in 2017, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators said the incident happened at a Rocky Ford apartment in August 2017. The court records are sealed, so no additional details are available.
Investigators said three of the suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when the new charges were filed Thursday. The other four suspects have been arrested and are now in southern Colorado jails. They were identified as:
- Cosme Flores, 43, of La Junta
- Hipolito Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Rocky Ford
- Jamie Harmon, 33, of Rocky Ford
- Jeremy Casias, 28, of Rocky Ford
- Kendra Thompson, 33, of Rocky Ford
- Leonard Trujillo, 39, of Rocky Ford
- Leroy Osborne, 32, of Pueblo
All seven suspects are charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, both felonies.
CBI said the investigation began with the Rocky Ford Police Department in 2017. In 2019, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the incident in conjunction with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Ford Police Department and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.