7 arrested in connection with 2017 kidnapping in Rocky Ford

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KXRM) — Seven people have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and torture of a Rocky Ford woman in 2017, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said the incident happened at a Rocky Ford apartment in August 2017. The court records are sealed, so no additional details are available.

Investigators said three of the suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges when the new charges were filed Thursday. The other four suspects have been arrested and are now in southern Colorado jails. They were identified as:

Cosme Flores, 43, of La Junta

Hipolito Isaac Sanchez, 35, of Rocky Ford

Jamie Harmon, 33, of Rocky Ford

Jeremy Casias, 28, of Rocky Ford

Kendra Thompson, 33, of Rocky Ford

Leonard Trujillo, 39, of Rocky Ford

Leroy Osborne, 32, of Pueblo

All seven suspects are charged with first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, both felonies.

CBI said the investigation began with the Rocky Ford Police Department in 2017. In 2019, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the incident in conjunction with the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Ford Police Department and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.