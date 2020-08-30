69-year-old woman who suffers from cognitive impairment missing in Englewood

ENGELWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Senior Alert for 69-year-old Brett Melching who last seen on foot in the 300 block of Hampden Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Melching is a 5-foot-8-inch tall white female who weighs 132 pounds. She has red hair and blues eyes.

CBI reports she suffers from cognitive impairment and requires medication. She was wearing a red, short-sleeved T-shirt with a long, ankle-length multi-colored skirt. She was carrying a black purse with a shoulder strap.

If anyone sees her, call 911 or contact Englewood police at 303-761-7410.