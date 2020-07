Fireworks confiscated by Denver Police during a bust on July 2. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police confiscated 6,000 pounds of fireworks during an bust in the city’s Mar Lee neighborhood Thursday night.

Two men were arrested at the home, which police said is in the 1100 block of South Sheridan Boulevard.

The men are accused of selling fireworks. They are also facing gun and drug charges, police said.

