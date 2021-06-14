5K/10K run/walk fundraiser for fallen Englewood officer

Jeremy Bitner was a Detective with the Englewood Police Department who lost his life in the line of duty on May 28, 2012, after being struck and killed by a vehicle while performing a traffic stop.

From this tragic event, Jeremy Bitner Fallen Officer Fund was created to assist the families of fallen law enforcement officer in Colorado. There will be a 5K/10K run and a 5K walk even on June 19th in honor of Detective Bitner.

The event will start at 8am at Cornerstone Park in Englewood. We invite everyone to come join the event.

What: Saturday, June 19th 

Where: Cornerstone Park in Englewood 

Cost: $15-$40 (depending on age and length of race)

