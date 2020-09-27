5,700 lucky fans watch Broncos game in person with some new rules

DENVER (KDVR) — A lucky few thousand fans got the chance to experience today’s game in person after months of waiting to see what could happen.

Governor Jared Polis announced on Sept. 8 that fans would be allowed into Empower Field at Mile High for Sunday’s game with a capacity capped at 5,700 fans and masks are mandatory.

“Oh yeah, it will be a lot different,” attendee Errol Miller said.

There are still cutouts filling seats but live fans make all the difference. Despite the smaller crowds, the Orange and Blue pride is as big as ever.

“One of 5,700 is amazing,” longtime season ticket holder Robbie said.

“I couldn’t be excited for anything else, it’s a cold day but it’s a good day to be a Broncos fan,” Zack Mendelsberg said

Derek Becker and Tim Murphy have been season ticket holders for 20 years.

“This breaks my string of opening home games with shorts on and I’m upset over that, but it’s fine, everything is good,” Murphy said.

The duo is having a bit of a tricky time with the no tailgating rule.

“Definitely missing it because we usually have a real big tailgate, but you go sit down at the game, get involved and leave. That’s what’s going to happen,” they said.