A celebration of Greek culture, heritage and hospitality is taking place this weekend at the 55th annual Greek Festival at the Assumption Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church in Denver.

The festival will have live Greek music and dancing all weekend long. The dancers have been practicing since February and there are over 100 dancers in the program starting in the 2nd grade through high school.

There will also be live cooking demonstrations featuring recipes from the Festival of Greek Flavors Cookbook, which is a cookbook that our ladies Philoptochos Society developed with recipes handed down through the generations.

Find out more information and buy tickets at thegreekfestival.com