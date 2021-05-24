55 students referred to student conduct process following CU riots in March

DENVER (KDVR) — More than two months after a violent riot broke out on University Hill in Boulder, the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police Department and Office of Student Conduct and Conflict Resolution continue to work together to investigate cases of misconduct.

CU Boulder said as police investigations are completed, cases are referred to SCCR. Students are held accountable to the university code of conduct. With this, they could face suspension, expulsion from the university or other disciplinary sanctions.

The university said that since the riot on March 6, the following has happened:

Of the names referred to student conduct, 96 are current CU Boulder students.

55 students have been referred to the student conduct process. Some of these cases are still under review.

54 cases have been resolved so far. 43 students have been found responsible for violating university policy by attending the event and were sanctioned with probation or formal disciplinary probation. Four students were suspended.

Ongoing investigations

CU said that not all referrals were CU Boulder students.