5280 Magazine profiles Littleton as a destination for good food

Littleton is a destination for good food, whether you’re in the mood for casual eats, brunch, or date-night fare.

According to Riiane Menardi Morrison, Assistant Food Editor at 5280 Magazine, she says Historic Downtown Littleton is charming, walkable, and has great local dining options for any occasion. Great for a half-day dining and shopping excursion with family or friends.

Outside of Main Street, many eateries have easy access to the Platte River trail, making them convenient stops or meeting points during your weekend outdoor activities.

Writer Riane Menardi Morrison has been exploring Littleton’s food and drink scene since March 2020, when she and her husband bought a home in the area.

Some of Riane’s favorite spots include Latke Love, Harley’s: A Hot Dog Revolution, The Alley, Rocker Spirits, Cholorado, and Breckenridge Brewery.

5280 is venturing beyond the city limits of Denver and searching for great restaurants and bars in the surrounding metro area.