DENVER (KDVR) – A local police chaplain says his homeowners association is demanding he take down his "thin blue line" American flag. It comes at a time when he says the officers he works with need support the most. He says the past three weeks have been very trying for his officers. He wants to show his appreciation for law enforcement, but he doesn't want to show his face or use his name for his family's safety.

“My officers and most officers are wonderful people. I just want the police officers to know they're doing exactly what they are supposed to be doing: protecting and serving. I’ve seen them work 16-18 hour days and turn around and do it again, even when they’ve been yelling at them, telling them they hate them and they want them to die. I’ve seen officers give up their own family’s money for Christmas for underprivileged kids in the worst neighborhoods. I work with so many officers that are so amazing," he said.