5280 Magazine on 101 Things to Do in Colorado

The latest issue of 5280 Magazine is about taking 2020’s lemons and making lemon drop martinis, i.e. using the lessons we learned during this dumpster fire of a year to have a great 2021.



For example, in 2020, sales of bikes, roller skates, longboards, and stand up paddle boards went through the roof because everyone wanted an excuse to safely leave their home – so 5280 created four seasonal Colorado road trips readers can take even if they’re still leery about getting on a plane.



The goal was to create a fun guide to the state that keeps in mind that the vaccine isn’t going to be readily available to everyone when 2021 begins; we still need to keep social distancing rules in mind, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find fun stuff to do in Colorado.