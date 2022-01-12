5280 Magazine has 42 ways to explore Colorado in 2022

Philip Clapham, Senior Editor at 5280 Magazine says the latest January issue is all about ways to explore the great state of Colorado.

Since the last two years we’ve seen a number of lost local businesses and our normal indoor gatherings curtailed in response to public health measures, 5280 Magazine wanted this to be a love letter to the Centennial State.

You’ll find 42 classic Centennial State attractions, from our beautiful mountain towns and outdoors activities, to some of our thriving cultural arts institutions, hip hotels, and chic eateries. So many of these places took on and completed expansions or renovations since the pandemic began.

The criteria for selection Clapham tried to choose places that were either completely new, like the new Palisade Plunge trail or the Thompson Hotel in LoDo, along with places many of us have grown up visiting like Snowmass resort that got a makeover through millions in capital investments.



Clapman wanted to chose different places across the state, not just Denver and knowing we were still in a pandemic, tried their best to find as much outdoor fun as possible, like the series of rooftop bars and patios we feature, including new or renovated greenspaces across the Denver metro area and the newest state park.



The January issue of 5280 Magazine is on newsstands now!