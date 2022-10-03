If you’re looking to try out some of the best restaurants in town, you may want to check out the latest issue of 5280 Magazine.

After a three-year hiatus, Colorado’s 25 best restaurants list is back as the cover feature of the 5280 Magazine October issue. With more than 70 restaurants in consideration for this amazing roster, it was a challenge to narrow the list down to 25.

Some of the restaurants that are featured includes:

The Greenwich

La Diabla (pozoleria and taqueria)

Tocabe (fast-casual American Indian fare)

Sunday Vinyl (wine bar at Union Station)

5280 Magazine is also excited to bring back 5280 Dines, which is a celebration of the magazines best restaurant list. Join 5280 Magazine on Sunday, October 9 for an evening featuring some of the winning restaurants (including The Greenwich) along with open bars, photo booths, giveaways, and more. Tickets at available at 5280.com.

You can read the full list in the October issue of 5280 Magazine, on newsstands now.