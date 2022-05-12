Denver and the surrounding area is full of good brunch!

5280 Magazine has compiled a package with 54 of the best brunch spots in Denver, Boulder, and the suburbs, including longtime staples and new spots to try.

The latest issues is all about brunch, from 24 of the best brunch spots in town to Brunch for every budget.



Brunch doesn’t necessary mean bacon an eggs, sample international flavors with their guide for how to brunch around the world without leaving town including:



Cattivella – killer omelets and gnocchi al forno (gnocchi cooked in tomato sauce with eggs)

Apple Blossom – fluffy giant pancake and burrata on toast (and duck confit poutine!)

Banh and Butter Bakery – Vietnamese coffee and French pastries infused with Asian flavors

American Elm – awesome biscuits and gravy

HiRa Patisserie – Ethiopian coffee, breakfast dishes, and cakes



You can join 5280 for the annual 5280 Brunch event, Saturday, May 21st at 10am at the Jacquard Hotel.



