DENVER (KDVR) — Thanks to a recently released study, Colorado can now consider itself a podium-holder when it comes to finding out what states loves a certain alcohol-related rule more so than others.

According to the American Addiction Center study, 43% of Americans surveyed were adamant that “to-go” alcohol legalization must become a permanent fixture of restaurant life from here on out.

If the numbers are anything to judge by, Coloradans must’ve had a tougher go of it during the pandemic, because 53% of those surveyed from the Rocky Mountain State felt that the temporary laws, permitting them to roam the streets with to-go cocktails, should remain in place even after the pandemic is long subsided.

“It’s a nice easy safe way to have one for the road,” James Larue, a Bartender at Spot Bar in West Wash Park said.

So far, Ohio, Kentucky, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa and Georgia have all put pen to paper to solidify alcohol-to-go legislation within their borders.

“Making it permanent would be a reasonable business practice,” Aaron, a regular at Spot Bar said.

The study also revealed that over 33% of those standing in opposition to these types of laws becoming an ever-present feature of American society are concerned that the widespread adoption of this practice will lead to a public health problem.

Other issues or problems that were mentioned as part of the negative fallout of these laws implementations are increases in driving while intoxicated, the rise in the likelihood of selling to underage individuals, and an uptick in general public drunkenness.

Colorado’s current legislation on the matter runs until July 1, 2025, at midnight.

So, even if it fails to become a permanent fixture of Coloradan law, you on-the-go drink-lovers have a few more years to enjoy before the law goes out the door.