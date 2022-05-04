505 Southwestern, the country’s leading Hatch Valley flamed roasted green chile brand, celebrates 25 Years of Flavor this year and is kicking off its anniversary party with a nationwide recipe contest, a charitable donation program, and a social media giveaway on May 5th (otherwise known as 5-05 Day).

Twenty-five years ago, 505SW jarred its first batch of premium Flame Roasted Hatch Valley Green Chile to share with the world using three simple ingredients and has been elevating everyday recipes ever since.

Today the brand offers more than 20 sauces and salsas all made with the world’s best green chile. 505SW will celebrate its 25th anniversary all year long culminating with a VIP anniversary party in New Mexico with company founder Roy Solomon during Hatch Valley green chile harvest season.

To celebrate its deep New Mexican roots, 505 Southwestern is asking people to submit their most delicious recipes using 505SW products for a chance to win a variety of prizes. Entrants can submit a new, cherished or simply delicious recipe featuring any of 505’s products including green chile, salsas, or sauces for the chance to win $2,500 cash and a trip to Albuquerque in September for the 505SW VIP anniversary party. To enter, visit the official 25 Years of Flavor webpage at 505southwestern.com/25years.

