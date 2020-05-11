50 percent chance of rain/t-storms today, drier Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a 50 percent chance of rain/t-storms this afternoon in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Highs in the 50s.

The mountains can expect rain/snow with 1-3 inches of accumulation above 12,000ft. Highs 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Drier on Tuesday with a 10 percent chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

Dry on Wednesday, 77.

The next storm system arrives between Thursday afternoon and Saturday afternoon. Rain is likely across the Front Range. Highs drop into the low 60s.

Drier on Sunday and warmer in the 70s.

Next week looks warm in the 80s.

Future Radar Monday 5pm. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.