5-year-old recovering after being hit by car in backyard

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of 5-year-old Esteban Estrada says he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home after a he was struck in the backyard of a residence on July 16.
The Aurora Police Department posted video from the dash cam of the vehicle involved in the accident, showing the suspect vehicle hitting it.
The silver sedan rear-ended a dark blue Ford Explorer while on East Quincy Avenue in an eastbound lane of traffic, according to APD. The collision caused the Ford Explorer to go off the roadway, through a fence, and into the backyard of a residence where the 5-year-old child was struck.
If you witnessed this hit-and-run crash or otherwise have any information, contact the Traffic Operations Unit at 303.739.6317.
All tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.