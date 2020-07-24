5-year-old recovering after being hit by car in backyard

APD looking for this silver car in connection with a July 16 hit and run

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The family of 5-year-old Esteban Estrada says he has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home after a he was struck in the backyard of a residence on July 16.

The Aurora Police Department posted video from the dash cam of the vehicle involved in the accident, showing the suspect vehicle hitting it.

#APDTraffic UPDATE: Please see the dashcam #video of the suspect vehicle, a silver sedan who fled from the scene, causing the crash that led to a 4-year-old being seriously injured in their back yard. Media: You have permission to use this footage. https://t.co/JgeaU1NjND pic.twitter.com/Mo0GNzquIY — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 17, 2020

The silver sedan rear-ended a dark blue Ford Explorer while on East Quincy Avenue in an eastbound lane of traffic, according to APD. The collision caused the Ford Explorer to go off the roadway, through a fence, and into the backyard of a residence where the 5-year-old child was struck.

If you witnessed this hit-and-run crash or otherwise have any information, contact the Traffic Operations Unit at 303.739.6317.

All tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.00 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP.