DENVER (KDVR) -- The biggest beneficiaries of Colorado’s revised vaccine plan are residents of nursing homes and senior care centers. The new plan announced by Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday moves those residents into Tier 1A, next to the health care workers who care for them.

“If you just look at the impact that the virus has had on long-term care residents, it makes all the sense in the world that they’re placed in that top tier,” said Doug Farmer, president and CEO of the Colorado Health Care Association.