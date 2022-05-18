With Roe v. Wade on the verge of being overturned, many women don’t know what they should do to prepare. Dr. Sophia Yen, Founder and CEO of birth control delivery company, Pandia Health, has the tips you need to prepare for this change:



– Get your birth control in order.

Get your birth control automated or go for a LARC (long-acting reversible contraceptive) such as the IUDs or implant to avoid uncertainty and inconvenience.



– Have emergency contraception on hand.

Having some emergency contraception (Ella or Plan B and its generics) is imperative if you are in one of the 28 states that could abolition abortions.



– Delete period tracking apps or data.

Go back to pen and calendar tracking for your monthly cycle as many apps could sell your data to law enforcement or subpoena it.



– Set up an emergency fund.

If you happen to become pregnant, you may need to leave the area to have an abortion, setting up a small fund for emergencies can protect you in the long run.

