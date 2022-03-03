With consumer prices rising on everything from groceries to gas to clothing, Americans are feeling more financially stressed than ever and looking for new ways to save. While warehouse stores have offered some savings relief by offering deals on bulk packages of toilet paper and favorite snacks, groceries and cleaning supplies aren’t the only items you can buy in bulk to stretch your budget.

Money saving expert, Andrea Woroch shares a few surprising ways to save on other essential items and services by purchasing them in bulk.

1. Wireless Service.

A recent study found that 90% of mobile users waste money on unnecessary unlimited data plans for about $60/month. Considering the average person uses only 5-6GB of cellular data per month, most end up overpaying for those one-size-fits-all unlimited data plans pushed onto them and marketed as the better value. The reality is though, if you’re not using it, you’re wasting money.

This was the drive behind Mint Mobile which sells premium wireless service in bulk to get you the cheapest rate possible with plans come in 3, 6, and 12-month allotments. The more months you buy upfront, the more you save.

The intro offer is for 3 months at $15 per month including talk, text and data. If you like it, you can upgrade and prepay for 12 months to keep that rate. Right now, they even have a special offers where you get 6 free months of service when you buy a phone and a 6 month plan.

2. Gift Cards.

While gift cards represent a great gift option for a loved one’s celebration, they can also help you cut spending on services and dining out as long as you buy them in bulk. This includes restaurants, spas and even entertainment.q

For example, you can get 2 $50 gift cards to Macaroni Grill for just $70 (30% savings) and 5 $20 Gift Cards to Peet’s Coffee for $80 (20% off), 2 $50 gift cards to SpaFinder for $79 and 2 AMC Movie Theater Tickets + a $20 concession gift card for just $37.

3. Fitness Classes.

While a monthly membership usually gives you the best rate for more access to a fitness studio, if you’re not going a few times a week, it could be a waste of money. The best way to save on fitness classes is to buy them in bulk to get the best rate per workout session and more flexibility on use.

For instance, SOULCYCLE in Denver charges $28 for a single ride, but drops the price to just $20 per class when you buy a pack of 20. Meanwhile, The Bar Method costs $24 for 1 class, but only $18 per session when you buy a 20-class pass for $360.

4. Hotel Stays.

Before booking your next trip, look for a stay more, save more deal. Hotels know that the longer you stay at their property, the more you’re likely to spend there so they want you to stay longer and will give you a deal for extended your trip and buying more room nights upfront.

For instance, the Marriott Grande Ocean in Hilton Head Island recently offered 10% off a 3-night stay, 15% off a 4-night stay and 20% off a 5 night stay, and Rosewood Baha Mar in The Bahamas will give you a free night + $100 resort credit when you book 3 nights.

5. Auto maintenance.

When you purchase or lease a car, you may get an offer to prepay for maintenance. In many cases, this can save you a lot on oil changes, tire rotations and other necessary services. Essentially, you’re buying all these services in bulk at a lower cost. The downside is you’re limited on where you can bring your car for service, but it can be a great option.

Based on a cost comparison by Edmunds.com, the out-of-pocket cost for 4 scheduled maintenance services on an Audi Q5 would ruin about $1,900 out of pocket but only $869 when paying for those services all at once. That’s over a $1,000 savings!