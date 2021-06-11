Catie Wiggy, Licensed Esthetician and clean beauty expert shares her 5 summer personal car trends and essentials for enhancing your overall personal care regimen as you kick off the summer season.

5 Summer Clean Beauty Trends You Should Follow:

1. Ditch traditional antiperspirants and start using top trending magnesium-infused mineral deodorants.

Magnesium Hydroxide, Mg(OH)2, is a safe and naturally occurring compound formulated in CRYSTAL as an alternative to aluminum, baking soda, and other potentially irritating, ineffective, or hazardous ingredients. The best part – CRYSTAL’s superior proprietary formula helps reduce or eliminate the detox period, so you don’t stink!

2. Start supplementing your skincare!

Incorporating essential vitamins and minerals into your diet is beneficial for healthy skin. Taking certain supplements like Omega 3, Vitamin D, magnesium, Vitamin C, and Collagen is a trend to take notice of and consider following.

The Puori 3 contains the essential micronutrients that most people need as a supplement to stay healthy, conveniently packed in daily doses easy to bring with you on the go.

P3 Health Essentials is the perfect way to get your daily supplements. You get a monthly supply of convenient small packs containing three essential supplements: Omega 3, Vitamin D, and Magnesium Complex.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the human body. It is found primarily in the muscles and connective tissues, where it is vital for the formation and function of especially skin, hair, nails, joints, tendons, and bones.

CP1 from Puori is a clean, high-quality hydrolyzed collagen powder that only contains pure collagen peptides that ensure optimal body absorption and function.

The vitamin C in Puori C3 comes from three natural sources; acerola berry, goji berry, and rosehip. All three are high in natural vitamin C, and extracts contribute to the vitamin C content of Puori C3. Additionally, to ensure a potent dose, vitamin C from magnesium, zinc, and calcium ascorbate is also added Puori C3. This powerhouse formula is perfect for boosting antioxidant support within the body and skin.

3. Discover the #1 trending sun care product in the natural industry and keep your skin picture perfect and protected with the MyCHELLE Sun Shield Liquid Tint SPF 50.

This softly tinted, 100% mineral sunscreen offers maximum UVA/UVB broad-spectrum protection. This silky, sheer formula blends weightlessly and seamlessly, matching your skin tone, giving skin a fresh, healthy glow. It contains Bentonite to absorb excess oil and impurities from pores. Wear alone for a natural look or use as a primer under foundation to create a smooth, matte finish. This versatile sun care product comes in 5 universal shades, is oil-free, and is recommended for all skin types

4. The only trendy tan ever is a fake one!

A tan occurs when the skin has been damaged by the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, which over time causes the collagen and elastin fibers to break down, ultimately leading to wrinkles and sagging skin. Forgo the sun damage and keep your skin healthy and glowing with a sunless tanner.

Try Coco & Eve’s Bali Bronzing Foam, the world’s first anti-aging, anti-cellulite self-tan! NO nasties, NO streaks, NO orange tones, NO bad smells! Developed with a green-grey base for a natural-looking, golden glow with no orangey tones.

5. Bring the CBD experience home with DIY SPA treatments

Hemp-derived CBD is one of the biggest trends in beauty, and now is a great time to give yourself a little TLC with CBD. SPA Brand WELL offers a complete lineup of CBD-infused body exfoliators, oils, and creams. Well’s top-selling luxurious body cream is full of skin moisturizing oils such as shea, avocado, and coconut. As if that wasn’t enough, they also included calming chamomile extract and vitamin E for even more skin conditioning benefits! All CBD in WELL Products are grown clean, in the USA, CO2 extracted, pesticide and solvent-free, and third party tested with a minimum of 99% purity.

PRO TIP: Top off your DIY SPA experience with Moksha Chocolate, a true bean-to-bar product that is plant-based and of a single origin. This artisan chocolate company based in Boulder, Colorado, offers a Dark Chocolate Full-Spectrum Hemp Chocolate Bar that will perfectly complete your CBD TLC.