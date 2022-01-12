5 related families lose homes in single Superior block to Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — There were some emotional moments Wednesday as a family dealt with an unimaginable loss.

The Chavez family lost five homes practically next to each other. The homes burned in the Marshall Fire that was declared the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history based on the number of homes destroyed and the total cost.

Elsie Chavez used to have a home on Second Avenue in Old Town Superior. She has been going through the rubble left from where she once called home for more than 50 years.

But it was not just her home that was destroyed. Four other houses belonging to her relatives also went up in flames practically next to each other.

“It’s still hard to come here and find this disaster,” Chavez said.

Her son, Teddy, lost his home as well. So did her sister, Carmelita. Along with two others on the same block in Superior.

Chavez’s daughter, Loretta, had moved in to take care of aging parents.

“I’m 58 years old and it’s all gone, but it’s OK — new beginnings,” Loretta said.

The home her late father built was gone in a flash.

For so many members of this family, the pain runs deep. Carmelita moved here to be close to those she loves.

“It’s just all I have. All we all have. Just so much was lost,” Carmelita Aranda said.

And with so much gone, this family is deeply grateful and expressed that sentiment during a family photo.

“I want to thank the people I don’t know that have reached out to us in buying us dinners, giving us clothes. Thank you again,” Teddy Chavez said, fighting back tears.

The family is happy to have each other. They tell FOX31 they plan to rebuild on Second Avenue once again.

The Chavez family is now staying with extended relatives in the area. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with some of their expenses.