5 puppies abandoned at convenient store Christmas night; officers adopt 4, employee takes 1

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to the QuikTrip, 91st and Mingo, Christmas night to the report of abandoned property.

“Last night someone left five puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT. Mingo Valley Division – David Squad officers were made aware of the situation and responded to the scene,” according to a release from TPD.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, four of the officers immediately adopted four of the puppies and the fifth went home with the QT employee.”

The Tulsa Police ask if you are looking for a pet, to consider “adopt don’t shop. There are lots of rescues and shelters that are over capacity for abandoned pets.”

“Big thanks to the QT employee, awesome officers and the cute pups!”