Prices at the gas pump seems to be getting higher and higher each week. Money-Saving Expert, Andrea Woroch has 5 creative hacks to cut those skyrocketing fuel prices, all from how to earn cash back on gas, best grocery fuel reward programs and how to earn free gas gift cards.

1. Track gas prices.

Gas prices fluctuate daily but you can track down the cheapest price per gallon in your area using apps like GasBuddy. This tool is especially helpful when you’re driving in unfamiliar areas or on a road trip.

2. Earn cash back at the pump.

The advertised price per gallon at gas stations is for cash payments and that goes up approximately 10 to 15-cents when you swipe a credit or debit card so pay with cash when possible.

Most of us pay with a card though so make sure you’re using a credit card that offers gas rebates which you can find at sites like CardRates.com. For example, the Discover It cash back card offers 5% cash back at different places each quarter one of which includes gas stations.

When you’re done fueling up, snap a picture of your receipt using the cash back app Fetch Rewards to earn points good towards free gift cards.

3. Carpool and plan errands strategically.

The best way to cut gas spending is to drive less so set up carpools to/from work and school, or sports practice with other parents. Planning errands strategically such as grocery shopping on the way home from work also cuts down on fuel use.

Meanwhile, running errands online will save you time and money! Most retailers offer free shipping including deals on grocery or take out orders. Download a coupon plug in like Cently which will apply free shipping deals to your online orders automatically.

4. Earn free gas gift cards.

Survey sites like Swagbucks and Survey Junkie pay you with points for taking online surveys and you can even earn points for some online activities such as watching videos, searching the web and testing new products which you can then redeem towards to free gasoline discounted gift cards.

5. Purchase groceries strategically.

Buy groceries from stores that offer gas saving programs in which you can redeem rewards for money off at the pump. For example, Kroger’s Fuel Rewards loyalty program offer 1 Fuel Point for every $1 you spend on groceries which can be redeemed for savings at Kroger gas stations or Shell stations.