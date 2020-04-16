5 cases of COVID-19 reported at Castle Rock assisted living facility

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — Three more people tested positive for COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Castle Rock Wednesday, bringing the total there to five.

Bonaventure of Castle Rock says it began preparing to fight the coronavirus in mid-January.

The residents who tested positive are in isolation.

“As soon as we tested those residents, they went into isolation. So their impact and their spread to other residents is very minimal. The risk to our current residents is very small,” Bonaventure Senior Living Director of Operations Jeremiah Gray said.

In January, the company acquired adequate personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies before the virus spread to Colorado.

Bonaventure even had COVID-19 test kits available – to help protect the most vulnerable.

“We didn’t want to be in the position that others were in and having to ask for it. We wanted to have it for our residents,” said Gray.

Bonaventure started restricting visits in at the end of February.

At the facility, all staff must keep records of when they enter and exit all residents’ rooms.

It’s a system that could help with contact tracing, should others become infected.

“Its been an abundance of caution that’s allowed us to keep our residents safe. The steps we took then are saving lives today,” Gray said.

One worker decided to test on their own and is in self isolation awaiting results.

The facility says the five infected residents are doing very well.