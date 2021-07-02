4th of July safety tips

July 4th weekend is one of the busiest weekend for the emergency room. In fact, On average 230 people a day are seen in the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries around the July 4th holiday and 20,000 fires are caused by fireworks each year (national statistics).

Dr. Benson Pulikkottil: Benson Pulikkottil, MD is the medical director of the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Colorado at Swedish Medical Center says there are ways to avoid the ER with these simple safety guidelines.

Safety tips: 1) Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks. 2) Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully ignited. 3) Keep a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case of a fire. 4) Move away quickly after lighting fireworks. 5) Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before using them.

Since fireworks are illegal in Colorado, your best bet is to enjoy a fireworks display put on by the professionals.