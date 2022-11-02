The 45th Denver Film Festival kicks off on Nov. 2 and runs through Nov. 13. More than 230 feature length film screenings, documentaries, shorts, music videos and episodic content, as well as immersive and virtual reality programming, events, panels, parties, industry guests and films in competition.

Screenings, events and entertainment will be held at venues throughout the city including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens, AMC 9 CO 10 and the Tattered Cover East Colfax.



Tickets available at denverfilm.org.