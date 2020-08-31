41 Cherry Creek High School students issued mask violations on first day

DENVER (KDVR) — Cherry Creek School District said it issued mask violations to 41 students at Cherry Creek High School on the district’s first day of school after the students gathered in a group without masks or social distancing.

A district spokesperson said the students were issued their first mask violations and given information about the district’s mask requirements. The district said the students were instructed to isolate at home for one week because of potential exposure. The students were allowed to return for in-person learning the week of August 24.

Under Cherry Creek School District’s mask policy, any students making the conscious decision not to wear a mask are given two violations before getting transferred from in-person learning to the district’s 100 percent online program.

For the first violation, students are given information regarding the requirement. For the second violation, a student receives an official warning. For the third violation, students will be transferred to the online program.

Staff at Cherry Creek School District who are issued three mask violations will be placed on unpaid leave.

Other major districts, like Douglas County School District, have implemented similar policies. In DCSD, students are given information on mask requirements for the first offense. For the second offense, an official warning is sent home to parents. For the third offense, students are taken out of in-person learning and moved online.