$4 million in private donations given to households affected by Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The overall cost of the Marshall Fire is estimated at $500 billion and could top $1 billion at final count.

Millions in aid have already started to be distributed.

“FEMA assistance, the maximum is $35,000, but the average is about $3,000,” Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County, said.

Hernandez said aid from private donations has numbered in the millions.

“The foundation has raised over $20.5 million nearly 60,000 donors,” Hernandez said.

She said the aid is being given to families based on need.

“Who’s insured, who’s under-insured, who’s not insured, who are renters,” Hernandez said.

The full $20 million raised isn’t being granted to victims all at once.

“Our board approved up to $5.5 million in direct financial assistance to people and families whose homes have been damaged or destroyed,” Hernandez said.

Four million has been distributed already.

“The benefit of philanthropic dollars is that they don’t come with restrictions,” Hernandez said.

This is important to families in need since it gives them the liberty to spend it how they need to.

“Whether it’s clothes, whether it’s a new car, whether it’s a deposit on a new home, whatever it might be,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said families’ needs will change with time and donations are still being accepted.