DENVER (KDVR) — Four people were injured in an apartment fire at 630 S. Dayton in the Windsor neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The fire was quickly extinguished by the Denver Fire Department.

According to DFD, three people were transported from the scene.

— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 8, 2020

Fire investigators are working on cause and origination of the blaze. This is an ongoing story and updates will be posted as they are received.