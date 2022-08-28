WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Some officials in Weld County could see a dramatic rise in their salaries if a current proposal is approved.

Some county leaders could see a pay raise of up to 50%.

“In some cases, there was a proposal that would have allowed a 50% raise, but this is only a proposal,” Nancy Teksten, chair of the Weld County Council said.

Teksten and four other council members will determine how much of a salary raise four county leaders could be paid starting as early as next year in some cases.

Unlike other county employees, Teksten said, the sheriff, commissioners, the assessor and the clerk and recorder don’t get cost of living raises.

“That does not happen in these positions, so it makes the setting of the salary seem a little more exorbitant than they really are just because we don’t have that process in place,” Teksten said.

Here’s a breakdown of one proposal to increase the wages of elected officials in Weld County:

County commissioner’s salaries would go from $105,000 to $160,000

The assessor’s salary would go from $120,000 to $175,000

The clerk and recorder’s salary would increase from $120,000 to $185,000

The sheriff would see a pay raise from $160,000 to $250,000

Teksten said these officials have a set salary, unlike unelected county employees.

“We have elected officials now who have department heads who are almost superseding their salaries just because they’ve been within the department for many, many years and always have obtained this cost of living raise,” Teksten said.

Other county employees have been receiving routine raises, save for one year.

“They have received a cost of live raise every year except in 2021 which it was set at zero because of the pandemic,” Teksten said, “we were one of the very few who did not lay off any county employees, we kept them all on the payroll.”

These raises for the four elected officials are just proposals for the moment, no decision has been made and Teksten said the public will have a chance to put in their own two cents.

“This is not a done deal, it’s just the beginning of a detailed discussion,” Teksten said.

Weld County Council will gather for its monthly meeting on Sept. 19 to discuss this issue.

A final decision on raises is expected to be made between now and the November elections.