AMBER ALERT: 4 children missing from family, Denver police say last seen with father

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (8:02 p.m.): Denver police Tweeted a photo of the car Lino Pacheco was last seen driving.

Update:Vehicle of interest: 2002 Acura TL, rear bumper is a different shade of red. Father was last seen driving this vehicle. https://t.co/l95N0WvALi pic.twitter.com/D1nKlGnNSM — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 2, 2020

UPDATE (6:56 p.m.): An Amber Alert has been issued for four missing children last seen with their non-custodial father, who is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, 5-feet-9 inches tall, approximately 250 pounds with brown hair and brown/black eyes.

ORIGINAL: Four Hispanic children are missing from the 4400 block of N. Vine Street and were last seen with their non-custodial father, Lino Pacheco at 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Denver Police Department. They were in a 2002 red Acura TL with an off-colored trunk secured with bungee cords.

Missing Children: Please call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/FnySEqDz5t — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 1, 2020

Menika Pacheco is a nine-year-old girl, who is 4 feet, 5 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 85 pounds. She was wearing a white dress with white leggings.

An eight-year-old boy, Dominic Marks, has long black hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He was wearing an orange Broncos shirt, black shorts and a Broncos hat.

Nathaviya Pacheco, 11, has black hair and brown eyes wearing a blue t-shirt with blue jean shorts. She is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 105 pounds.

Lino Pacheco Jr. is an 11-year-old boy who is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black shorts.

If anyone has seen the vehicle or children fitting the descriptions, call 911 immediately.