4 Adams County deputies on administrative leave following use of force incident

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has placed four deputies on administrative leave for a use of force incident that occurred on Aug. 25. at the Adam’s County Detention Center.

According to ACSO, the four deputies engaged in an incident with an inmate where force was used. The condition of the inmate was not reported and an outside agency is investigating. One of the deputies was put on unpaid administrative leave.

Any determination of criminal action or prosecution will be made by the outside agency and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

As this is an ongoing investigation, any updates will reported as received.