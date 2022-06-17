The Muster is presented by Mile High Hook & Ladder in partnership with South Metro Fire Rescue.

The Muster begins with a parade of handsomely-restored antique and state-of-the-art in-service fire/rescue apparatus, followed by a “muster” (gathering) of the parade vehicles at Arapahoe Community College.

Kids will have an opportunity to take a free fire truck rides provided by MHHL members and the Denver Firefighter Museum. There will also be Junior firefighter games: the bucket brigade and shooting a fire hose at a “House-a-Fire” with assistance by members of Arapahoe Rescue Patrol.

What: 36TH Annual Fire Truck Parade & Muster

When (day and time): Tomorrow – Saturday, June 18th

9:00 a.m.: Parade down Littleton Blvd to Main Street, Historic Downtown Littleton

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Muster of fire/rescue apparatus at Arapahoe Community College

Where: (See when)

Cost: FREE

