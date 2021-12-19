31 people evacuated after early morning house fire near Roxborough Park

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — About a dozen homes in Littleton were evacuated after several homes caught fire around 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

This happened in a neighborhood near Roxborough Park, and 31 people were evacuated from about 12 homes. Homes caught on fire in the 7600 block of Jared Way.

West Metro Fire crews responded and said three homes caught fire. When crews got to the scene, they saw large flames and strong wind spread the flames to nearby homes and embers showered other structures as well.

A West Metro Fire spokesperson told KDVR/KWGN that two of the three homes are a total loss and the third has approximately $100,000 in damage.

UPDATE: About a dozen homes on the block were evacuated, as a dense ember shower fell on nearby structures. Those families are sheltering at Roxborough Elementary School. Crews are continuing to work hot spots. There were no injuries. Investigator is on scene. https://t.co/Co2a2Fealu pic.twitter.com/NGVhyrwiL9 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) December 19, 2021

One man who was evacuated with his family had lived here for nine years and his house was close to a grass fire a few years ago but hasn’t experienced anything like this.

He told us that everyone in this neighborhood is pretty tight-knit.

Families who needed shelter were able to go to Roxborough Elementary School for shelter.

Nobody was hurt and the firefighters were able to get the fire under control.