3-year-old abducted by relative, may be heading to New Mexico

News

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

Davion Esquibel, abducted 3-year-old

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Edna Amelia Esquibel abducted three-year-old Davion Esquibel on Friday and is believed to be heading to New Mexico.

Edna Esquibel is not wanted but is a person of interest, according to DPD. She is a 39-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. Davion is 3-feet-tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Edna Amelia Esquibel, photo from Denver police

Officials report the boy is missing from the Denver/Lakewood area of Grant Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Boulevard. Police do not believe he is in danger.

Authorities say Davion was taken by a relative known to be traveling southbound on Interstate 25 from Pueblo.

Police ask anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories