3-year-old abducted by relative, may be heading to New Mexico

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Edna Amelia Esquibel abducted three-year-old Davion Esquibel on Friday and is believed to be heading to New Mexico.

Edna Esquibel is not wanted but is a person of interest, according to DPD. She is a 39-year-old female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-5-inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. Davion is 3-feet-tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Edna Amelia Esquibel, photo from Denver police

Officials report the boy is missing from the Denver/Lakewood area of Grant Ranch Boulevard and Wadsworth Boulevard. Police do not believe he is in danger.

Authorities say Davion was taken by a relative known to be traveling southbound on Interstate 25 from Pueblo.

Police ask anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.