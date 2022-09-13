Now that summer break is over and kids are back in school, stay-at-home moms have a bit more breathing room and may even want to pursue their talents and bring in some income with flexible hours.

Empowerment Coach Marta Spirk has 3 different ways moms can start making money from home:

1) Tutoring or coaching: think of it as an extension of the career you may have built for years before becoming a mom or the degrees you’ve earned. What are you knowledgeable in? What is your expertise? (Music, art, math, science) And then decide whether you’ll be working with kids, teens or adults.



2) Virtual Assistant: the same skills you could tutor on, you can also market to support other business owners by taking some tasks off their hands, like copywriting, graphic design, managing social media, etc.



3) “Momfluencer”: if you’re outgoing and social media savvy, you can share tips, product reviews and even partner up with brands via a YouTube channel, podcast, TikTok or Instagram. You can talk about fashion, home hacks, parenting, etc.

If you would like to hear more of Marta’s empowerment ideas, she will be a guest panel speaker at Denver Startup Week. The event is on Monday, September 19th at 12pm located at The Commons on Campa.