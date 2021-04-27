3 tips and reminders for moms on Mother’s Day

Marta Spirk is a life coach with Marta Spirk Coaching and she understands that this pandemic has touched every group of Americans, and millions are suffering and grieving. However, with Mother’s Day just around the corner, she wants us to focus on all the moms out there that may need a little extra attention.

Spirk has 3 tips and reminders for moms to give themselves the love and attention they deserve every day of the year and they include:

1- Remember the little girl within: We grow old and forget that little girl is still in there. We focus on talking gently with our kids, being present, making sure they know they’re loved, and we forget to do this to ourselves. Do you talk to yourself the same way you talk to your kids when they’re hurt, scared, angry? If you journal, write a few lines to yourself daily as if you were the 5-year-old version of yourself. What would you tell her today?

2- Don’t be ashamed of bragging: Most of us are familiar with the concept of gratitude – we make a list of what we’re grateful for, except usually none of the items includes ourselves – mostly other people, moments, things.Why not start writing about the amazing accomplishments you’ve achieved in your life?Keep a “brag book,” and notice how you increase your self-confidence as you constantly remind YOURSELF of how amazing you are – instead of depending on others to do so for you.

3- Look boldly into the future: We become moms and instantly it’s all about our kids’ milestones or what we do as a family. But what about you as an individual?You could write a letter to your future self or just create a list of what you hope to achieve now that you know how to talk gently to yourself and appreciate all your accomplishments so far!