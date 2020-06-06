3 things to watch out for this weekend in Colorado’s weather

DENVER (KDVR) — From high wind warnings to fire danger to flash flooding, there will be a lot to watch out for this weekend across Colorado.

The wind will impact all of us, especially these areas in the high wind warning:

Wind gusts will pick up Saturday and will be at their strongest after noon Saturday, especially near any thunderstorms.

Wind gusts by a storm may be over 70 mph, meanwhile, wind gusts to 50 mph are possible elsewhere.

This wind coincides with the unusually warm temperatures and low humidity to make for dangerous fire weather conditions.

Red flag warnings are posted for those areas where the fire danger will be highest:

The third weather impact to watch for will be possible flash flooding across southwestern Colorado, where the chance of rain and thunder is highest for the weekend, especially Saturday.

It may seem odd to see a flash flood watch and fire danger worries cover the same area – southwestern Colorado – but there’s a simple reason for that: thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall but will also produce lots of lightning (ignition source for fires).

In all, warm weather fans will enjoy the temperatures this weekend. For those outdoors, be careful.