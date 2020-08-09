3 serious accidents within an hour in Denver

by: Colleen Flynn

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department reported three serious accidents that closed lanes of traffic between 7:49 p.m. and 8:47 p.m. on Saturday.

Southbound Federal Boulevard at 20th Avenue was shut down around 7:49 p.m. due to a crash with serious injuries.

DPD Tweeted at 8:37 p.m. that they were working a serious injury crash at the 1000 block of Federal Boulevard. Northbound Federal was closed while they were investigating.

At 8:47 p.m. DPD reported a serious crash at Yale Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, closing westbound Yale.

Updates will be reported as they are received.

