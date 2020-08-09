3 serious accidents within an hour in Denver

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department reported three serious accidents that closed lanes of traffic between 7:49 p.m. and 8:47 p.m. on Saturday.

Southbound Federal Boulevard at 20th Avenue was shut down around 7:49 p.m. due to a crash with serious injuries.

DPD Tweeted at 8:37 p.m. that they were working a serious injury crash at the 1000 block of Federal Boulevard. Northbound Federal was closed while they were investigating.

At 8:47 p.m. DPD reported a serious crash at Yale Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, closing westbound Yale.

Updates will be reported as they are received.