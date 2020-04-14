3 residents, 3 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Lakewood nursing home

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — At the Cambridge Care Center in Lakewood, three residents and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

One woman says her mother who works there is concerned the outbreak will get worse.

That woman, who asked us not to identify her, said, “She is terrified. She is very terrified. She does not want to work there anymore until this is over.”

No one has died from the coronavirus at Cambridge.

But at other nursing home facilities, the number of people being killed by the COVID-19 continues to rise.

Seventy-two outbreaks have been reported so far in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis said, “We need to make sure we have less visitations. Employees need to be checked with regard to their temperature just as we do at our emergency operations center.”

At Cambridge, a section has been set up to house the COVID-19-positive patients.

FOX31 is told employees are being screened for symptoms of the coronavirus and there is adequate protective equipment, including N-95 masks.

Still, there are fears and questions.

“Are we going to get infected or is my mother going to be OK? Or what’s going to happen? And me saying this right now, I’m shaking because I’m really scared,” said the daughter of the woman who works at the facility.

Meanwhile, the governor is saying more testing is needed at nursing home facilities.

Many say those tests can’t come soon enough.