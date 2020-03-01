Police: 5 shot north of Brighton, 3 men sought as suspects

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Someone shot and wounded five people at a house near 168th Avenue and Starr Lane, and three men are sought as suspects.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told police the suspects were three men in their early 20s who traveled in a silver, four-door sports car, possibly a Dodge Charger, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

According to the release:

“One of the men was described as Latino, 20 to 22 years of age with bowl cut hair with a faded side.

“The second man was described as African American in his early 20s with puffy hair up in a bun, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and t-shirt.

“The third man was described as African American also in his early 20s wearing crimped long hair in a bun.”

Witnesses told police that two women were in the vehicle with the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call detective Dayle Rosebrock at (970) 400-2889.

People with information regarding this or any other crime can also call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.