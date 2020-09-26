3 DougCo high schools switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Positive COVID-19 cases in three different Douglas County high schools have caused officials to move staff and students to online learning.

Mountain Vista High School announced switching to virtual learning on Monday. Officials reported two more positive COVID-19 cases at the school on Friday. Students and staff will return to in-person learning on or after Oct. 5, based on their cohort schedule.

Authorities reported two additional people tested positive with the coronavirus at Douglas County High School.

“Due to the lack of available substitute teachers to cover in-person classes, we have made the decision to transition all learning at DCHS to virtual learning for the next two weeks, beginning on Monday, September 28,” a letter to DCHS parents and students read.

Officials said DCHS staff and students will return to in-person learning on or after Oct. 19, based on their cohort schedule.

Douglas County School District’s operations team is disinfecting DCHS on Friday night to allow SAT testing as scheduled on Sept. 26.

DCHS athletes who are not currently quarantined may continue with practices and competitions as previously scheduled while following CHSAA and program guidelines.

Castle View High School said another person has tested positive which is why the school is moving to remote learning for two weeks beginning Sept. 28. Due to Fall Break, staff and students will not return to in-person learning until on or after Oct. 19.